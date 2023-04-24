Zendaya's Coachella performance proves she's a triple threat: Acting, singing, and dancing

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Zendaya joined Labrinth at Coachella's second weekend of the arts and music festival to perform their Emmy-nominated hit 'I'm Tired' as well as the song 'All of Us'.

According to reports, the 'Euphoria' star wore a pink corset top and frilly skirt, emerged shortly after the start of 'I'm Tired' and delivered her vocals softly before cranking up the energy for 'All of Us', where she proceeded to dance enthusiastically around the stage.

'I'm Tired' is featured in a 'Euphoria' episode titled 'You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can', from the second season of the HBO teen drama series. Last year, the track received an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category, along with Zendaya and Dominic Fike's 'Elliot's Song', also from 'Euphoria'. She co-wrote both of the nominated songs.

Reports also state that 'All of Us' closed out season one of the HBO series. Also surprising the crowd was Sia for the LSD song 'Thunderclouds' from her collaboration with Labrinth and Diplo. Wearing her signature wig and featuring dancer Maddie Ziegler in a similar costume, the two added an infectious groove to a set which proved to be a crowd favourite on both weekends.

As for Zendaya's music career, the former Disney actress released her self-titled debut a decade ago but went on to say in March 2022: "I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it."

(With IANS inputs)