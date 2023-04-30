Women's comfort comes first: Salman Khan's approach to dress code on film sets

Salman Khan has made a statement about his rule regarding women wearing low necklines on his film sets. He pointed out that the fault lies with men and the way they perceive women's bodies as "precious".

During an interview, Salman's co-star from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', Palak Tiwari, shared that the actor had set a rule for women's dressing on the set of his movie 'Antim: The Final Truth'. She recalled that Salman had said that 'all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls'.

During the show, the host accused Salman of having a 'double standard'. Salman denied this and said, "Jab aap ek decent picture banate ho toh sab jaake dekhte hai pure parivaar ke saath. Koi double standard nahi hai. I think aurato ki jo bodies hai hai woh kahi zada precious hai. Toh woh jitni dhaki huyi hongi mujhe lagta hai ki better hai."

Salman also emphasized that the issue is not about how women dress, but rather about how men perceive them. He said, "Yeh ladkiyon ka chakkar nahi hai yeh ladko ka chakkar hai. Jis hisaab se ladke ladkiyon ko dekhte hai, aapki behene, aapki biwio ko, aapki maao ko. Woh mujhe accha nahi lagta, I don't want them to go through this."

He further added that when he makes films, he ensures that men who stare at heroines are not given the chance to do so.

(With IANS inputs)