Amid rising protests, the makers of 'The Kerala Story' have altered their claim that 32,000 women from Kerala have joined the IS. The changes were made in the description of the trailer on YouTube.

The new description claims that 'The Kerala Story' is a compilation of the true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala.

'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen, while speaking to Manorama News, had maintained that his film, which is all set to hit theatres on May 5, does not make any statement that is derogatory to Kerala.

The director's reaffirmation comes at a time when opposition to the film from several politicians, writers and cultural leaders has been growing. Detractors allege the movie claims falsely that thousands of women from Kerala are being converted to Islam forcibly and recruited to IS.

According to Sen, the film does not portray any religion in a bad light, nor does it mention 'Love Jihad'. He maintained that 'The Kerala Story' has only criticised the terrorism angle, showing how girls are being trapped and cheated in the name of love. He refuted the allegations that the makers have received aid from the Central government and the BJP to produce the movie.