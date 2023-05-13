'The Kerala Story' inches closer to Rs 100 crore milestone at the box office

Sudipto Sen's latest release, 'The Kerala Story', continues to perform well at the box office as it enters its second week. While its earnings on the eighth day remained the same as the seventh day at Rs 12.50 crore, the film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore milestone soon. As per reports, the film has collected approximately Rs 94 crore so far.

The Hindi-speaking market has contributed significantly to the film's success, with a healthy occupancy rate of 25.77%. Despite controversies surrounding the film's release, 'The Kerala Story' has managed to impress audiences with its intriguing storyline. On the opening day, the film earned a whopping Rs 8 crore, making it the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023 after 'Pathaan'.

'The Kerala Story' depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

On the day of the film's release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had credited the movie for bringing out terror conspiracies and used it to attack the Congress during an election rally in Karnataka.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film in the state to avoid any incident of hatred and violence. Multiplexes across Tamil Nadu cancelled screenings of 'The Kerala Story', citing law and order issues and poor public response.