Johnny Depp receives thunderous standing ovation at Cannes premiere of 'Jeanne Du Barry'

Mumbai: Amidst tremendous anticipation, Hollywood icon Johnny Depp, who has remained out of the public eye since his prolonged legal dispute with his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022, was greeted with an overwhelming seven-minute standing ovation at the grand premiere of 'Jeanne Du Barry,' the opening night film of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

According to 'Variety', Depp held back tears as the crowd in the South of France erupted in prolonged applause for his performance. In the film, he portrays the role of King Louis XV. Depp waved to the audience from the balcony and seemed taken aback by the response.

Johnny Depp got a 7 minute standing ovation after the screening of Jeanne du Barry!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bFSevzPo14 — M (@mimasdiaries) May 16, 2023

The film's director and star, Maiwenn, also became emotional as she briefly took the microphone. "I want to share this moment with my lover, with my producer, with Le Pacte," she said. "It was a production that was difficult to finance, and I want to share this moment with my entire team throughout the theatre."

As reported by 'Variety', Depp was welcomed to Cannes by thousands of supportive fans who carried signs outside the Palais and eagerly attempted to get close to their idol. Many succeeded in making contact with Depp, who spent five full minutes interacting with fans before walking the red carpet.

'Jeanne du Barry' stars Maiwenn as Jeanne Vaubernier, a working-class woman in 18th-century France who rises through the social ranks and becomes King Louis XV's lover. Due to her humble origins, she faces social rejection within the king's court. The supporting cast includes Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, and Pascal Greggory.

This film marks Depp's most high-profile acting role since the conclusion of his legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.

(With IANS inputs)