Harrison Ford announces retirement of 'Indiana Jones' character at Cannes

Cannes: Hollywood star Harrison Ford is poised to retire his beloved 'Indiana Jones' character, bringing an end to a remarkable 40-year journey that encompassed five thrilling films. This decision was confirmed by 'Variety'. During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, the 80-year-old actor humorously remarked, "Is it not evident? I need to sit down and rest a little bit."

Ford expressed his desire to return to the character for one last time, stating his wish for a complete story arc across the five films. He wanted to showcase the weight of life on the character, explore the need for reinvention, and depict a more substantive and meaningful relationship. Director James Mangold's 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny', though not competing, generated significant buzz as one of the prominent premieres at this year's Cannes Film Festival. This marks Ford's return to the festival after his last appearance in 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008), as reported by 'Variety'.

The Palais hosted the premiere of 'Dial of Destiny' on Thursday night, where Ford was met with a grandiose welcome from thousands of enthusiastic fans who cheered his name, while the audience inside the theatre showered him with applause, according to 'Variety'. Furthermore, in recognition of his illustrious Hollywood career, encompassing blockbuster hits like 'Star Wars', 'Blade Runner 2049', 'The Fugitive', and 'Witness', Ford received a tribute award.

Reflecting on the prior night's experience, an emotional Ford expressed his feelings, saying, "It's indescribable. I felt... I can't even tell you. It's just extraordinary to see a relic of your life as it passes by. With the warmth of this place and a sense of community, the welcome is unimaginable. It makes me feel good."

(With IANS inputs)