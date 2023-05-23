'It's a festival of films, not clothes'. Nandita Das unhappy with celebs' fashion choices at Cannes?

The Cannes Film Festival has been special for India this time, as several actors and social media influencers from the country walked the red carpet at the prestigious event. While everyone was happy to see their favourite actors making waves in the international arena, trolls were particularly hard on some of actors, especially Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who turned up in a silver hooded gown.

Actor Nandita Das, who is known for her intense portrayal of characters onscreen, also expressed her disapproval of the celebrities fashion choices at this year's Cannes Film Festival. “Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes! Considering I can’t show you the amazing films I watched or the conversations I have had or take you back in time when Manto premiered there. Here are a few images through the years in Cannes. And only the ones in Saris as there is a fair amount of chatter about the ‘celebrities who wore saris in Cannes’. Well it is surely my go-to garment. Simple, elegant and Indian. Least fussy - easy to get in and get out of it!

Each of the images have an interesting story behind it but too long to share. So feel free to make up your own story from the photos you see. And guess the year they are from - 2005, 20013, 2016-2018!,” she wrote on Instagram.