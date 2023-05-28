Malayalam
Shah Rukh Khan hails new parliament house as magnificent symbol of democracy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 28, 2023 09:58 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan, New Parliament Building
Shah Rukh Khan, New Parliament Building. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his enthusiastic support for the newly constructed Parliament House in New Delhi. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, 'What a splendid new abode for the individuals who uphold our Constitution, symbolize each citizen of this esteemed nation, and safeguard the rich diversity of our unified people'.

The tweet is addressed to @narendramodi ji. It further states, 'A new Parliament building for a New India, but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride'.

Accompanying the tweet is a 1:48-minute video featuring the 'Swades' anthem 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' playing in the background. In the video, Shah Rukh explains the significance of the new Parliament building, which is set to be inaugurated shortly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Hindi.

Towards the end, he switches to English and says, 'It is often said that Parliament is to the nation what the soul is to the body. My sincerest prayer is that the soul of our democracy remains strong in its new home and continues to foster liberty, fraternity, and equality for generations to come'.

Shah Rukh concludes his declaration with a Nehruvian flourish, stating, 'May this new abode of democracy usher in an era celebrated for its scientific temper and empathy for all. A new Parliament for a New India, but with the timeless dream of India's glory. Jai Hind!'
(With IANS inputs)

