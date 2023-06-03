Hyderabad: Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Junior NTR have asked fans around the country to donate blood to the victims of the Odisha train tragedy, who are fighting for their lives. The actors took to social media to express their condolences over the tragedy that claimed 288 lives and injured 900. Many of the passengers are in critical condition at various hospitals in the area.

Chiranjeevi stated: "Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families."

“I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to extend all possible assistance for donating life saving blood units."

Junior NTR stated: "Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident."

"My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time."