Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's early days: A tale of shared plates and simple living

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, preparing for the release of his upcoming film 'Bloody Daddy,' recently shared a candid anecdote about his early days with wife Mira Rajput. In a heartfelt revelation, Kapoor disclosed that when Rajput moved in with him after their marriage in 2015, they had only 'two spoons and one plate' to share.

He shared that he and Mira both decide the interiors of their house.

The actor told Instant Bollywood: "When we got married, I had just shifted into a house and so Mira came into that house and she complained a lot about it. She said you have only two spoons and one plate in this house. How do you even live? I said 'I live alone, how do you want me to live'?"

He further mentioned: "She said we don't even have a set. What if guests come, how do you serve people? I said 'I don't know, we order out.' So now that we have a new house, we could make it the way she wanted it to be and she was happy. It is a house which is made for the family and so both of us have worked towards it (sic)." Shahid and Mira will complete 8 years of marital bliss in July this year.

(With IANS inputs)