Dileesh Pothan and Ranjan Pramod join forces in 'O Baby'; trailer out

The trailer of ‘O Baby’ sure looks thrilling! This will be Ranjan Pramod’s second directorial after the much-appreciated feel-good drama, ‘Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu’. Meanwhile, the trailer featuring Dileesh Pothan along with a host of new actors looks extremely intriguing. The film is produced by Dileesh Pothan, Abhishek Sashidharan, and Pramod Thervarpally under the banner of Turtle Wine Productions, Colour Pencil Films, and Pakal Films.

The highlight of the film is the Dileesh Pothan-Ranjan Pramod collaboration. Both are successful mainstream directors. Dileesh had earlier played a cameo in ‘Rakshadhirkari Baiju Oppu.’ Raghunath Paleri, Hania Nafeeza, Saji Soman, Shinu Shyamalan, Atulya Gopalakrishnan, and Vishnu Agasthya are the other actors.

Written by Ranjan Pramod, Arun Chalin has done the cinematography. Music is by Arun Krishna and Pranav Das and Lijin Bambino has done the background score.

Other credits are as follows: Shameer (Sound Design), Rahul Menon (Executive Producer), Lijinesh (Art direction), Narasimha Swamy (Makeup), Femina Jabbar (Costumes), Siddique Haider (First Assistant Director), AK Manoj (Additional Camera), Unni Perumal (stunts), Old Monk (Poster design). The film will release on June 9th.