Trailer of Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Dhoomam' is out and it's definitely gripping

The trailer of 'Dhoomam', the first Malayalam production venture of 'Hombale Films, is out. The highly-gripping trailer offers a tantalising glimpse into the intense world of the protagonists who are in a race against time.

Written and directed by Pawan Kumar, who is known for his acclaimed films 'Lucia' and 'U-Turn', and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, 'Dhoomam' features an ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Achyut Kumar, Roshan Mathew, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Anu Mohan, Joy Mathew and Nandhu.

'Dhoomam' marks Hombale Films next big release following the tremendous success of 'Raajakumara', the 'KGF' series and 'Kantara'. The movie will be released across 300-plus screens in Kerala. Fahadh Faasil plays Avi (Fahadh) while Aparna Balamurali is seen in the role of Diya. Danger lurks around every corner and ghosts from the past are close behind, threatening their existence.

As the lines between heroes and villains begin to blur, they must confront their deepest fears and make unimaginable sacrifices to reclaim their sense of safety. Fahadh, who has received a pan-Indian following post the release of 'Vikram' and 'Pushpa' commands the screen with his intense presence and Aparna Balamurali, who was acclaimed for her lead role in 'Soorarai Pottru', meanwhile, adds layers of complexity to her character.

The music for 'Dhoomam' has been composed by the talented Poornachandra Tejaswi. His haunting melodies and gripping background score add depth and intensity to the movie. Celebrated cinematographer Preetha Jayaram has captured the essence of 'Dhoomam' with her stunning visuals. 'Dhoomam', according to director Pawan Kumar, has been his dream project for over a decade. “Over the years, this script and screenplay was reworked many times to get the perfect story in place. I am also extremely lucky that I have a fabulous production house backing this content," he said. 'Dhoomam' is set to be released on June 23.