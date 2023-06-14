10 years of ‘Fukrey’: Ali Fazal, Richa and gang celebrate sleeper hit

Mumbai: The lead cast of ‘Fukrey’, a comedy entertainer, got together to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the film, in Mumbai on Tuesday. The film, which got released on June 14, 2013 was a box-office sensation, though, it initally opened to bad reviews and did poorly in the box office.

However, soon after, the film directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and produced Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, under the Excel Entertainment banner, turned into a sleeper hit, collecting Rs 49-crore at the box office.

The film, featuring Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Vishakha Sing and Priya Anand, was made at a budget of Rs-8 crore.

Following it’s success, the movie quickly turned into a franchise and the second installment got released in 2017, which also turned out to be a hit. This encouraged the makers to release an animated series for young adults, 'Fukrey Boyzzz'.

Ahead of its third sequel titled 'Fukrey 3' release, the film cast got together and posed happily for the shutterbugs. Pankaj Tripathi, incidentally, has been roped in for 'Fukrey 3' as well.

Ali Fazal, awaiting the June 16 release of his Hollywood outing, 'Kandahar', also starring Gerard Butler, turned up at the event and posed with his wife Richa Chadha, whom he met during the filming of 'Fukrey'.

The first-look poster of the film was released in January, which hinted that Richa Chadha's character, Bholi Punjaban, will be embarking on a political journey.

She is seen sitting on a bamboo chair with her political party's symbol wrapped around her neck. The film is slated for a September 7 release.