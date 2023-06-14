Rhea Chakraborty's emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his 3rd death anniversary

Mumbai: On the third anniversary of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, actor Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to share a nostalgic video of her former boyfriend, expressing her heartfelt wish for his presence to still grace the world.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

Chakraborty, who was accused of abetting the late actor's suicide and misappropriating his wealth by his family, shared the video with Rajput on Instagram.

In the brief clip, which she set to the iconic rock band Pink Floyd's song "Wish You Were Here", Rajput and Chakraborty appear to be on a vacation in the hills, sitting atop a rock in the middle of a stream. The 30-year-old actor, who was subjected to an intense media trial post Rajput's passing, captioned her post with a heart and an infinity sign.

Chakraborty, known for films like "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Jalebi", spent 28 days in a Mumbai jail in a drugs case related to Rajput's death.

On the work front, Chakraborty currently serves as a gang leader on "MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand", a reality show.

