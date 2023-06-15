Fresh legal battle for Bill Cosby; nine women file sexual assault lawsuit in Nevada

Los Angeles: Bill Cosby is facing a fresh legal battle as he confronts a new lawsuit alleging sexual assault, this time in Nevada. The case, filed by nine women in the US District Court for Nevada, accuses the disgraced actor and comedian of using his influential status, fame, and power to isolate and commit acts of sexual assault against the plaintiffs. Reports from 'Variety' provide further details on this latest development in Cosby's ongoing legal challenges.

According to NBC News, a group of women including Pam Joy Abeyta, Lili Bernard, Rebecca Cooper, Janice Dickinson, Linda Kirkpatrick, Janice Baker Kinney, Angela Leslie, Lise-Lotte Lublin, and Heidi Thomas are named in the case and will speak in an interview on 'NBC News Daily'.

Cosby had previously been convicted of a criminal sexual assault charge in Pennsylvania in April 2018. However, in 2021, the actor was released from prison after spending nearly three years behind bars when the conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court. Now 85 years old, Cosby has discussed plans for a comedy tour.

In response to the new lawsuit, Cosby's spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, confirmed its existence and disputed the claims made within it. Cosby has consistently denied similar allegations that have been brought against him over the years.

Wyatt stated, "It's interesting that these 'Look Back Windows' are emerging only in those states (New Jersey, New York, Los Angeles, and Nevada) where many of Mr Cosby's alleged accusers reside. It makes all Americans ask the question, 'Who's funding these alleged accusers and who's funding these lawmakers?'" He further added, "From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts of an alleged allegation against Mr Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom." It should be noted that more than 60 women have publicly come forward and made statements accusing Cosby of various degrees of sexual misconduct.

