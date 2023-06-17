Star-studded selfie: Sarathkumar, Radikaa pose with Dileep’s family

Husband-wife duo Sarathkumar and Radikaa’s selfie with Dileep and Kavya Madhavan is the latest photo that’s going viral on social media. Dileep and Kavya’s five-year-old daughter Mahalakshmi is also seen in the picture.

The photo, which was shared on Radikaa’s Instagram handle, was taken in Kochi recently. Apparently, Sarathkumar was in Kochi for the promotion of his Tamil film, ‘Por Thozhil’, while Radikaa was in Kochi for the last scheduled shoot of ‘Bandra’, featuring Dileep in the lead. The film is helmed by Arun Gopy, who had also directed the hit-film ‘Ramaleela’.

Sarathkumar is also playing a key role in the film, which is an action thriller. Dileep will play Alan Alexander Dominic, a gangster in the movie. Most of the film sequences were shot in Mumbai’s Bandra and Rajasthan. Tamannaah Bhatia, who is making her debut in Mollywood with the film, plays the heroine.

Both Sarathkumar and Radikaa returned to Chennai on Saturday morning. The Sarathkumar-Ashok Selvan crime thriller ‘Por Thozhil’, which also features Nikhila Vimal, is receiving good response in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.