Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi passes away at 86

Veteran actor Poojappura Ravi (86) has passed away. He breathed his last in Marayoor. Ravi, known for his comedic and character roles in Malayalam cinema during the 80s and 90s, had an impressive career spanning over 4000 plays and 800 films. His memorable performances in films such as 'Kallan Kappalil Thanne,' 'Rowdy Ramu,' 'Ormakal Marikkumo?,' 'Ammini Ammaavan,' 'Muthaaram Kunnu PO,' 'Poochakkoru Mookuthi,' 'Love in Singapore,' 'Aanakkorumma,' 'Nandi Veendum Varika,' 'Mazha Peyyunnu Madalam Kottunnu,' 'Kadathanadan Ambadi,' and 'Manjadikkuru' were widely acclaimed.

Born as M Raveendran Nair in Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram, Ravi adopted his stage name under the influence of Kalanilyam Krishnan Nair, a renowned theatre figure. To differentiate himself from other actors named Ravi, he added 'Poojappura' to his name. Ravi's late wife, Thankamma, was also a theatre actor associated with Kalanilyam. He is survived by his two children, Lakshmi and Harikumar.

Ravi, the eldest son of Madhavan Pillai, who served in the Travancore Infantry and Sainik School, and Bhavani Amma, completed his schooling at Chinnamma Memorial Girls School and Thirumala Higher Secondary School. His passion for acting grew when he was selected to perform in a radio play for Akashavani. Subsequently, he became a regular voice artist for Akashavani Bala Lokam plays.

During his 11th grade, Ravi played a significant role in SL Puram Sadanandan's play 'Oral Koodi Kallanayi.' Encouraged by the praise he received from teachers and peers, he decided to pursue acting as a profession. After gaining prominence in theatre with notable characters, he ventured into films and travelled to Chennai. He appeared in several films, including 'Veluthampi Dalava.'

When opportunities became scarce, Ravi worked at Ganesh Electricals. It was theatre guru Jagathy NK Achari's insistence that brought Ravi back to Thiruvananthapuram to join Kalanilyam as an actor. Soon, Ravi became an integral part of Kalanilyam, known for his comedic roles. His performances in 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' and 'Raktharakshassu' garnered attention. His association with Kalanilyam lasted for a decade.

Eventually, Ravi received a breakthrough in Hariharan's 1976 film 'Ammini Ammaavan,' marking a turning point in his career. Since then, he acted alongside actors from various generations, including Prem Nazir, Sathyan, Jayan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and Tovino Thomas. Ravi appeared in films directed by Joshiy, Priyadarshan, Kamal, Sibi Malayil, and Vinayan. He collaborated with Priyadarshan on multiple occasions. Interestingly, Ravi often portrayed Brahmin characters in his films. He also made appearances in several television serials.