Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in 'Project K'

Mumbai: Superstar Kamal Haasan has officially joined the cast of the highly anticipated sci-fi film 'Project K', directed by filmmaker Nag Ashwin. This exciting project stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, alongside acclaimed actors Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

Confirming the news, Kamal Haasan expressed, "50 years back, when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director, the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm."

He further mentioned that his co-stars Prabhas and Deepika also belong to the same generation. "I have worked with Amit Ji before, yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K. Whatever position the audience places me in, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep applauding any new attempt in my industry."

"Let mine be the first applause for Project K. With our director Nag Ashwin's vision, I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema," Kamal Haasan concluded.

Producer Aswani Dutt shared his thoughts on Kamal Haasan joining the film, stating, "It has always been a dream for me to work with Mr Kamal Haasan for the longest time of my career. With Project K now, it's a dream come true. It's a great moment for any producer to be working with two legendary actors together - Mr Kamal Haasan and Mr Amitabh Bachchan. It's truly a blessing for me in the 50th year of my career."

Director Nag Ashwin also expressed his excitement about Kamal Haasan joining the cast, saying, "For an actor like Kamal sir, who has done so many iconic roles, it's a huge honour to attempt to do something new. We are all super excited and privileged that he agreed to come on board and complete our world." The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

