Countdown begins: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' promises a riveting cinematic experience

Mumbai: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, celebrated for his masterpieces like 'Memento', 'The Dark Knight' trilogy, 'Inception', 'Tenet', and more, is currently preparing for his upcoming cinematic venture titled 'Oppenheimer'. As the release approaches, Nolan revealed that 'Oppenheimer' delves into the narrative of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a prominent nuclear physicist, where paradoxes and moral quandaries take centre stage, weaving a complex tapestry.

Speaking about what ignited the fire within him to tell J. Robert Oppenhimer's story, Nolan said: "Oppenheimer's story is one of the great stories that there is. It's full of paradoxes and ethical dilemmas, and that's the kind of material I'm always interested in. While the movie tries to help the audience understand why people have done the things they've done, it's at the same time asking 'should they have done the things they've done?'."

He further mentioned: "Films, as a narrative medium, are uniquely suited to pulling an audience into a subjective experience, letting them judge things the way the characters judge them, while at the same time looking at these characters a little more objectively. At various points, we try to burrow into Oppenheimer’s psyche and take the audience on his emotional journey. That was the challenge of the film: To tell the story of a person who was involved in what was ultimately an extraordinarily destructive sequence of events, but done for the right reasons, and tell it from his point of view." Produced by Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery), 'Oppenheimer' will release on July 21 across theatres in India with advance booking across IMAX theatres in India already open.

