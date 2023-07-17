Maggie Smith delights fans as she makes rare public appearance at Wimbledon

Veteran British actress Maggie Smith (88), who is known for her roles in 'Downton Abbey' and 'Harry Potter', made a rare public appearance at the 2023 Wimbledon to the delight of the audience and fans worldwide. The actor who was dressed elegantly in a navy blue ensemble smiled sweetly as she waved to fans who had spotted her at the world famous tennis tournament in London, reported Express UK. She dressed for the occasion in a navy blue shirt dress covered in a chic dotted pattern.

Maggie accessorised with a pair of black leather heels and a blue overcoat, while carrying a matching navy leather bag over her shoulder. She styled her bob in soft waves, while completing the elegant look with a touch of pink lipstick.

Professor McGonagall of 'Harry Potter' was also joined by her co-star Emma Watson, 33, at Wimbledon who was pictured in the VIP area with her father.

Some of the other big names in the Royal Box include, Princess of Wales, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas.

