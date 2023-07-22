Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' stirs up controversy with Bhagavad Gita scene

Christopher Nolan's latest directorial masterpiece, 'Oppenheimer,' has made its highly anticipated global debut on the big screens. The film delves into the intriguing life and ethically questionable accomplishments of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant physicist credited with developing the atomic bomb. Portraying the complex character of 'Oppenheimer' is the talented Cillian Murphy, who leads a Christopher Nolan film for the first time, while Florence Pugh takes on the role of Jean Tatlock, his former partner.

I’m calling for a boycott of the movie Oppenheimer. I just learned there is a highly offensive scene involving the Bhagavad Gita in it. I will not repeat it here, but it involves something explicit. Never trust Hollywood and West to depict Hinduism positively and accurately. — Indian-Americans (@HinduAmericans) July 20, 2023

However, amidst all the acclaim, a particular scene in the movie has stirred up controversy. In this scene, Pugh's character makes Murphy's character read from the Bhagavad Gita during an intimate moment. The depiction has sparked heated discussions, making headlines and leading some netizens to express concerns about the potential offence to religious sentiments. Criticism has been directed at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for permitting the release of the film without cutting this scene.

The film boasts a star-studded ensemble, featuring exceptional talents such as Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, among many others.