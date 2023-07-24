Boban Samuel's touching reply to Miya George's debut recall goes viral

Miya George made her acting debut in the 2008 television serial, ‘Alphonsamma.’ Boban Samuel directed the serial in which Miya played the titular role. She recently shared a photo from the sets of her debut serial and wrote a long note recalling her journey in Tinseltown and social media can’t keep calm.

“There is a 15-year gap between these two films. The difference between a beginner who had no idea about acting and someone who has made acting her career. Standing next to me is my first director, Boban Samuel. If I wasn’t selected to play Alphonsamma in 2008, I don’t know if I would have been an actor. 15 years later, I feel proud and happy to be where I am. Gratitude to Boban sir,” wrote Miya.

Boban Samuel’s reply to this post was also lapped by up social media—” Is this usual in cinema? At a time when people tend to forget where they come from and ignore those who helped them build their careers, it is heartening to see such people,” wrote the director while sharing her post.

Miya first started in small roles in ‘Oru Small Family,’ ‘Dr. Love,’ and ‘Eee Adutha Kalathu.’ Her first heroine role was in ‘Chettayees’ in 2012.

It was on September 12th, 2020, that Miya married construction company owner Ashwin. After taking a brief hiatus, she is back in films. In fact, she had already clarified soon after her wedding that her husband was ok with her film career and would not be giving up acting. They have a son called Luka.