'Game of Thrones' actor Darren Kent passes away at 39

Los Angeles: Actor Darren Kent, best known for playing a goat herder from Slavers Bay in 'Game Of Thrones', passed away at the age of 39 after a prolonged illness. However, the cause of his death, remains unknown.

His talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates took to X, formerly called Twitter, to announce his passing. They wrote: "It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully. His parents and best friend are by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend."

The agency did not disclose the illness. Though his role in the series was small, it was an important one. Kent played a goatherd in the Season 4 finale of the epic fantasy series, 'The Children'. His character appeared before Daenerys to drive home the destruction that her unruly dragons were unleashing across the land.

In a brief but emotional scene, he brought the charred body of his dead 3-year-old daughter to the khaleesi's throne to illustrate the havoc her creatures were wreaking on the locals' lives. His meeting with the queen was the impetus for her chaining up two of her dragons so they couldn't hurt anyone else.

Apart from his role in 'Game Of Thrones', Kent also starred in the British TV series 'EastEnders' and in the 2012 film 'Snow White and the Huntsman'. His other credits include 'Marshal's Law', the BBC adaptation of 'Les Miserables', 'Bloody Cuts', 'Shameless and Community'.

His first significant role was in the 2008 horror movie 'Mirrors'. Most recently, he portrayed a reanimated corpse in the film 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'.

Kent experienced several chronic health issues including arthritis, osteoporosis and a rare skin disorder.

(With IANS inputs)