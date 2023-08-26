Malayalam
Entertainment

Fahadh Faasil transforms into rowdy leader for Jithu Madhavan's 'Aavesham'

Our Correspondent
Published: August 26, 2023 03:33 PM IST
Fahadh Faasil
Fahadh Faasil. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Entertainment News

Following the tremendous triumph of 'Romancham', Jithu Madhavan's upcoming project stars Fahadh Fasil under the title 'Aavesham'. An image of Fahadh from the movie has now surfaced on social media. With a dense moustache and dressed in a black shirt and pants, Fahadh embodies the role of a fearless gang leader in this comedic spectacle.

Sajin Gopu, renowned from 'Romancham', also graces the cast of the movie, which is set in the backdrop of Bangalore and revolves around a college. Notably, Siju Sunny assumes a significant role in the film's narrative. The esteemed cinematographer, Sameer Thahir, adds his brilliance to the project, while the musical score is masterfully crafted by Sushin Shyam.

