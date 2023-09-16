Never disgraced Oommen Chandy; most find my caste and colour problematic: Vinayakan

Actor Vinayakan, currently basking in the success of Tamil film ‘Jailer, denied he had disgraced late Congress veteran and two-time Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, through the controversial remarks that he had made nearly two months back and claimed that it was directed at the media instead.

“Of the many people who had lashed out at me over the controversial remarks regarding the funeral procession of Oommen Chandy, most had issues with my caste and colour,” Vinayakan said.

In an exclusive interview with Manorama News, the actor denied the allegations of having disgraced Oommen Chandy. “My criticism was against the media.” The media should respect the society, he said, adding he always had that respect towards the society.

During the live Facebook session on July 20, Vinayakan was seen questioning the “significance” of Oommen Chandy and the reason behind the government declaring a holiday as a mark of respect for the former chief minister. The actor's remarks had then drawn sharp criticism and fueled outrage among netizens and Congress workers alike.

Meanwhile, Vinayakan also reacted sharply to the controversy over the unwarranted interventions by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman and noted film director Renjith Balakrishnan in deciding the state film awards. Although he had not come across the controversy, the actor said he had “wiped out” Renjith much earlier.

“Those who showed sexual violence through the movie ‘Leela’ are now coming out to protect women. In any case, I’m not that sub-standard,” he said.

He also said the producers of the Rajnikanth-starrer Jailer gave me more than what he actually demanded. The statement was in response to the criticisms raised by the fans that Vinayakan was paid just Rs 35 lakh while Rajnikanth had been paid in crores.

The interview will be telecast on Manorama News at 7.30 pm today.