Amitabh Bachchan steps barefoot to greet fans on 81st birthday

A huge crowd of fans congregated outside the iconic Jalsa residence in Juhu at midnight to celebrate the 81st birthday of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Fondly referred to as 'Big B', he considers his fans as his extended family and joined them in the festivities to mark his special day.

A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shows that Amitabh stepped outside barefoot and stood at the podium, which he religiously does to greet his fans on Sunday.

#WATCH | Actor #AmitabhBachchan greets his fans who have gathered outside his residence 'Jalsa', in Mumbai, on his 81st birthday today. pic.twitter.com/UucoTQa7Ym — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2023

In the clip, he is seen with folded hands, thanking fans for their wishes. He then waved to his fans with a bright smile. The thespian was dressed in a powder pink and mint-coloured printed jacket. He paired it with a pair of grey track pants. He also wore a colourful bandana cap and wore eyeglasses.

To celebrate the cine icon’s birthday, fans were seen wearing t-shirts with his photo, holding banners of iconic characters and dressed in costumes of the roles he has portrayed.

On the work front, Big B will be seen next in 'Ganapath', helmed by Vikas Bahl. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. He will also be seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Amitabh will also feature in Rajanikanth-starrer 'Thalaivar 170'.

(With IANS inputs)