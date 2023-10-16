Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Prithviraj celebrates 41st birthday on Ladakh set of 'L2: Empuraan'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 16, 2023 12:35 PM IST
Prithviraj
Prithviraj. Photo: Facebook
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, who recently turned 41, is spending his special day on a working assignment in Ladakh. He's currently immersed in directing 'L2: Empuraan,' the sequel to his directorial debut 'Lucifer,' featuring the legendary Mohanlal. The shoot of 'L2: Empuraan' had been temporarily halted due to Prithviraj's recovery period following an injury.
All recovered now, the actor is back on set and chose to celebrate his birthday doing what he loves most.

Sharing details about the same, the filmmaker-actor said: "After three months of rest, the biggest gift that I could have given myself for this birthday is to be able to get back on sets and work this birthday, which I am doing. I’m shooting for my directorial on my birthday today in Ladakh.”
Further opening up about his family’s reaction to him having a birthday away from home, Prithviraj said: “My wife has not always enjoyed the fact that sometimes I am away working but since the last few years, ever since my daughter was born, I made it a practice to somehow keep myself free on my birthday.

“We usually travel but this year I told my wife that after my surgery, the biggest achievement for me would be to be back on sets doing what I know. The gift that I wanted to give myself this year was to be on sets and she understood. It’s after a while that I’m working on my birthday.” Apart from ‘L2: Empuraan’, Prithviraj’s upcoming projects include the long-awaited 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' that hits the screens on December 22.
(With IANS inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.