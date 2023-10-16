Dileep looks unrecognizable as he poses alongside Tamannaah in stylish 'Bandra' poster

Dileep's latest look in 'Bandra' is out. The film directed by Arun Gopy features Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. The makers have released the latest poster of the movie, in which Dileep appears in a stylish avatar. Both the actors can be seen standing alongside one another.

'Bandra' is ‘Baahubali’ actor Tamannaah's first Mollywood film. She was most recently seen in the Thalaivar Rajinikanth-starrer-blockbuster film ‘Jailer’. In the new poster, the South Indian actor dons a shimmering outfit which is paired with some fine jewelry. She also wears a stylish black coloured skirt.

Her free-flowing brown long tresses also make her look radiant. Dileep can be seen wearing an intricately patterned green jacket with some amazing designs, which he has worn over a light green shirt. This is definitely a new look for Dileep, who was last seen in 'Voice of Sathyanathan'. The long hair, which has been curled and a thin beard, make the actor appear younger.

Directed by Arun Gopy, who is best known for directing the Malayalam films ‘Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu’ and ‘Ramaleela’, the film is an action-thriller-drama, which also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh. ‘Bandra’ will hit theatres on November 10, 2023.

(With IANS inputs)