Allu Arjun, wife Sneha Reddy head to Delhi for National Awards ceremony

Actor Allu Arjun, who bagged this year's National Award for Best Actor was spotted leaving for Delhi to attend the award ceremony, which will be held on Tuesday evening. The actor who won the award for his role in the film 'Pushpa:The Rise' was accompanied by his wife Sneha Reddy. While the actor sported a black attire, his wife Sneha was seen wearing casuals at the Hyderabad airport. The video has gone viral on social media, with many fans flooding the comments section.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who received the Best Actress award for her portrayal of the titular character in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was also seen leaving for Delhi from Kalina airport in Mumbai, along with her husband. The prizes will be distributed by President Droupadi Murmu.

Several celebrities will attend the event. Kriti Sanon, who essayed a surrogate mother in 'Mimi' is sharing this year's National Award for Best Actress along with Alia Bhatt. Nikhil Mahajan, who helmed the Marathi movie 'Godavari' won the award for Best Director. 'RRR', directed by S S Rajamouli was named Best Popular Film. 'The Kashmir Files', which had its share of controversies post release, secured the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film. For her performance in 'The Kashmir Files', Pallavi Joshi won the Best Supporting Actor award.

Pankaj Tripathi had won the award for Best Supporting Actor (male) for the film 'Mimi'. Kerala's Indrans received 'special mention' for his performance in the Malayalam movie 'Home'. The movie 'Home' directed by Rojin Thomas also bagged the award for Best Malayalam film.