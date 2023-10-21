Malayalam
Entertainment

Malaika Arora and Tamannaah's fashion picks spark online controversy

Our Correspondent
Published: October 21, 2023 11:51 AM IST
Tamannaah, Malaika
Tamannaah, Malaika. Photo: Youtube/TV Tweets
Topic | Entertainment News

When it comes to female actors, social media often becomes a sounding board for harsh critique. From dissecting their fashion choices to prying into their personal lives, there's a constant influx of unsolicited feedback. This scenario unfolded recently at the OTT India Fest when Malaika Arora and Tamannaah's attire choices came into the limelight. Both of them opted for see-through outfits, triggering a wave of critical comments from online users.

Malaika, in particular, donned a blue sheer gown, a selection that drew scrutiny for its perceived lack of age-appropriateness. The event boasted the presence of well-known personalities such as Sushmita Sen, Richa Chadha, Karan Johar, and Varun Dhawan.

