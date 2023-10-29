Rekha trolled after she touches Shatrughan Sinha's feet. Aren't they the same age, ask netizens

Mumbai: Recently, veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha and Rekha met each other at a reunion of friends in Mumbai. The actors who has worked together in films such as ‘Jaani Dushman’, ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’, ‘Muqabla’ among others, were shown having a great time at the lavish party. However, now, a video shared by a paparazzi account, showing Rekha (69) touching 77-year-old Sinha's feet, has gone viral. While many appreciated the actor's show of respect, some netizens were perplexed. One of them wrote in the comment section: “Aren't they almost the same age?”

In the video, Rekha can also be seen greeting his wife Poonam Sinha with a hug. They were also accompanied by their daughter Sonakshi Sinha. Meanwhile, many were quick to share how elegant Rekha looked in the golden and green silk saree. She also wore a mangtika, traditional earrings and bangles. “Ufff Rekha ji is looking simply the most beautiful,” wrote a fan. “Rekha ji ... absolutely gorgeous,” commented another. While some also trolled Rekha for the gesture, a fan wrote in the comments section “Khamosh.” Other stars from the Hindi film fraternity like Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi, Bobby Deol and Farah Khan also attended the party thrown by Leslie Timmins and Saachi Nayak.

(With IANS inputs)