Actor Lenaa's claims have potential to mislead public, says clinical psychologists' body

The Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists has issued a statement expressing displeasure with actor Lenaa's recent remarks on psychology. The actor, who spoke about her spiritual journey in an interview with a leading media house, spoke about the effect psychedelic drugs had on her life. She also made statements about psychiatric medicines and the lack of effectiveness of certain medical drugs during the interview.

Her claims received a lot of flak on social media with many doctors saying that her statements would misguide people who were under medication. The association also maintained that Lenaa was not a qualified clinical psychologist.

Lenaa, who is also an advocate of meditation, says she tried psychedelic drugs when she was 23. Photo | Instagram

Here's the statement: “The Indian Association of Clinical psychologists- Kerala Region (IACPKR) would like to clarify its official position regarding the recent controversy involving Mrs Lenaa, a prominent Malayalam film actress who claimed to be a clinical psychologist in a widely circulated interview. After a thorough investigation, it has come to our attention that Mrs Lenaa is not a qualified licensed psychologist registered under the Rehabilitation Council of India.

We wish to emphasize that the views expressed by Mrs Lenaa in the said interview do not represent the beliefs or expertise of qualified clinical psychologists in Kerala or anywhere else. Her false claims have the potential to mislead the public and create a wrong impression about the filed of clinical psychology.

We as an association want to make it clear that Lenaa is not a member of our organisation and we do not endorse or have any responsibility for her statements or views. It is essential for the public to rely on genuine professionals with appropriate qualifications when seeking information or advice related to clinical psychology and any other medical fields. We hope that this statement helps to clarify the situation and reaffirms our commitment to upholding the standards and ethics of the clinical psychology profession in Kerala,” the statement concluded.