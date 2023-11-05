Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles. 'Friends' co-stars attend funeral

Actor Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 29, was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery on Saturday. According to the US media, the funeral ceremony was attended by the actor's relatives and the cast of the hit television sitcom 'Friends'. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were present, reported TMZ. In all, about 20 people gathered around the Forest Lawn cemetery in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, which is less than a mile from the Warner Brothers studio where 'Friends' was filmed.

It is also the final resting place of numerous Hollywood A-listers including Michael Jackson, Lucille Ball and Elizabeth Taylor. Perry, who played wise-cracking Chandler Bing on 'Friends' from 1994 to 2004, was found dead in his Los Angeles home, generating an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow celebrities.

The five co-stars of the show paid tribute on Monday to their fallen castmate in a joint message lamenting his death as an 'unfathomable loss.' Long-distance and aerial photographs of people in attendance were also shared by the US media houses. Perry's father, John Bennett Perry, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison, were also there.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office are to determine the cause and manner of Perry's death, following completion of an autopsy with toxicology tests. Perry's death came one year after publication of his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," which chronicled his decades-long struggle with addiction to prescription painkillers and alcohol. At the time, Perry said he had been sober for about 18 months.