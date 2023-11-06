Arnold Schwarzenegger caught kissing mystery woman amid romance with Heather Milligan

Amidst his developing relationship with girlfriend Heather Milligan, Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger was photographed sharing an intimate moment with an unidentified woman during a recent outing in California. The 76-year-old "Terminator: Dark Fate" actor was seen in Santa Monica on November 5, engaging in a public display of affection with the seemingly much younger woman, as captured in images circulating online. The two shared a kiss, with the woman placing her hand on his shoulder.

At that time, the two were standing next to his black car before they went separate ways, reports aceshowbiz.com,

While actor was later seen getting into the car and driving away, the woman was photographed riding a black bike. In one of the photos, the woman could be seen flashing a big smile to photographers.

She was pictured wearing a long-sleeved black top, a pair of long leopard pattern pants, black sunglasses, matching sneakers, a matching backpack and wrist watch. Her long blonde hair was let loose and parted in the middle.

At one point during their morning outing, Arnold and the unidentified woman were spotted leaving a building while they were walking next to each other.

The former California's 38th governor from 2003 to 2011, who sported a short-sleeved dark gray tee and a pair of long black sweatpants, was holding what appeared to be a cup of drink in one of his hands while she was carrying a book.

The new sighting came amid Arnold's romance with his longtime girlfriend Heather. He met the Los Angeles-based physical therapist for the first time back in 2012. About their first meeting, he recalled his conversation with his surgeon to PEOPLE, "I said, 'I got to go do this movie, and I bring a lot of punches and I have fights with (Sylvester Stallone) and I want to have my act together.' "

"And so he says, 'There's only one (person), it's Heather, any athlete, I always send them to her, because she's the only one that really knows what they’re talking about.' So I went to her, and then after my therapy was finished, after I was finished with the movie, I called her back and took her out for lunch to say thank you. And then one thing led to the next," he explained.

The star and 48-year-old Heather have been together for more than ten years. He was previously married to Maria Shriver from 1986 to 2021. She filed for divorce in 2011. The former couple shares Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher together.

(With IANS inputs)