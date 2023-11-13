Tiger 3's blockbuster debut marred by safety scare: Fans ignite firecrackers inside theatre

Tiger 3, the much-anticipated film, graced the silver screen this Sunday, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. As the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan's devoted fans eagerly awaited this cinematic treat. However, an incident of fans setting off firecrackers inside a theatre during Salman Khan's entry, captured in a viral video, has sparked safety concerns despite the understandable enthusiasm.

Mohan Theatre in Malegaon is facing legal action as a case has been filed against the establishment. The chaos unfolded when a barrage of firecrackers ignited inside the cinema hall, prompting the crowd to disperse hastily for safety. The incident, including rockets going off, was captured on camera.

Non Stop Crackers Inside the Theatre on Salman Khan's Entry, NOT SAFE but Fans nahi maanenge. Madness is an Understatement Here. #Tiger3

Tiger 3 enjoyed a spectacular Bollywood opening on Diwali, grossing an impressive Rs 40 crore on its first day and accumulating Rs 44.50 crore overall. The film achieved an occupancy rate of 41.32%, with the highest recorded at 46.18% during night shows. While the film claimed a significant opening, it fell short of surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's Day 1 collection, a movie that revitalized Bollywood with an impressive Rs 55 crore on its opening day, becoming the first Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore globally.