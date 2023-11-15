Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar's 'Ghost' locks OTT release date. Here's where, when to watch the film

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 15, 2023 05:48 PM IST
'Ghost' has an ensemble cast. Photo: Imdb
Topic | Entertainment News

'Ghost', the Kannada film featuring Shiva Rajkumar, has finally locked its OTT release. Though the film's theatrical release coincided with Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' on October 19, the movie did well at the box office. Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash and Archana Jois also feature in this heist action thriller, directed by M G Srinivas.

Shiva Rajkumar plays Dalavayi Muddanna known as Big Daddy, who holds a group of prisoners hostage. The main victim is former CBI agent Vamana. ACP Chengappa (Jayaram) plays a police officer who is brought in to resolve the issue. The film focuses on this tussle between the police officer and the Big Daddy.

Shiva Rajkumar's stylish presence and looks adds to the film's charm. The movie, which released in several languages during its theatrical run, will start streaming on Zee 5 from November 17. The film has been bankrolled by Sandesh Productions, while the music is by Arjun Janya.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.