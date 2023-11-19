I have daughters too: Mansoor Ali Khan defends comments made against Trisha

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan found herself in a state of dismay following a derogatory comment made by Mansoor Ali Khan. Both actors were part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's recent release, Leo, where Trisha delivered a powerful performance alongside Thalapathy Vijay. Despite not sharing the screen with Mansoor, he, in a recent interview, remarked about regretting the missed opportunity to share a 'bedroom screen' with her, citing his past involvement in 'rape scenes.' Trisha responded strongly to the comment.

In a subsequent statement, Mansoor Ali Khan issued a clarification, asserting that his words were spoken in 'jest.' He expressed surprise at the news of alleged mistreatment, claiming that he had actually complimented Trisha during the press conference. Khan likened Trisha's treatment in Leo to the legendary feat of Hanuman moving the mountain Chiranjeevi. He attributed the controversy to intentional distortion of his words, emphasizing that he is unafraid of such attention. Khan highlighted his extensive collaborations with prominent figures, including politicians, and mentioned heroines who had settled down with wealthy businessmen after working with him.

The statement continued with a personal touch, mentioning Khan's daughter Dil Rupa as a fan of Trisha and acknowledging his responsibility to support his other daughters' aspirations for marriage. He defended his respect for women, emphasizing that those who have worked with him can attest to it.