Vir Das makes history as he wins International Emmy award for Best Comedy

Vir Das made history at the International Emmy Awards 2023, securing the trophy for Best Unique Comedy with his Netflix special 'Vir Das: Landing.' The acclaimed comedy special, currently available for streaming on Netflix, shared the honour with 'Derry Girls - Season 3,' resulting in a rare tie between the two productions.

In a celebration of global television excellence, the prestigious award ceremony highlighted Vir Das's comedic brilliance. His victory showcased his exceptional talent in the comedy genre on an international platform.

For India 🇮🇳 For Indian Comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour. pic.twitter.com/Jb1744aZiy — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 21, 2023

A day prior to the award ceremony, Vir Das shared a clip, reflecting on his journey. He mentioned that the day he was labelled a terrorist, he received an International Emmy Awards nomination. Expressing gratitude, he stated, "The universe is a full circle. So just wanted to say thanks and that if anyone out there is ever in the dark, stay till sunlight, and know that love will find you, and the universe will carry you (sic)."

Vir Das's Emmy triumph extends beyond a personal achievement; it stands as a source of pride for India. He joined the ranks of fellow Indian nominees, including Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh, recognized in their respective categories. The diverse array of 56 candidates from 20 countries across 14 categories in this year's nominations emphasizes the global impact and reach of the International Emmy Awards.