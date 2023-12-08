Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu receives 'Spirit of Cinema'award at 28th IFFK

The 28th IFFK featured distinguished guests at the opening ceremony, where Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu received the 'Spirit of Cinema' award from Thiruvananthapuram mayor Arya Rajendran. She was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs.

Acknowledged as one of Africa's promising directors, Wanuri expressed joy at receiving the award in Kerala. Despite her film 'Rafiki' facing a ban in Kenya due to its LGBTQ+ theme, she emphasized the enduring value of storytelling in cinema and her belief in the film's eventual return to Kenya. Wanuri emphasized that the Kerala Film Festival transcends mere cinema; it's a celebration of culture and diversity. She conveyed her sincere appreciation to the organizers for granting her this esteemed honor.

The chief guest of the event, Nana Patekar, delivered a fascinating speech at the ceremony, acknowledging Resul Pookutty for the festival invitation. With humour, Patekar mentioned the rarity of being approached for a Malayalam movie in his extensive career. Expressing deep honor to be part of the film festival, he extended gratitude to the jury and attendees.

Ranjith presented Patekar with a token of appreciation for his valuable contributions and presence at the festival. Resul Pookutty conveyed his appreciation for participating in the festival, sharing anecdotes about his initial meeting with Nana Patekar at this event. The unanimous sentiment among all guests was that IFFK is truly an esteemed festival. VK Prashanth MLA released the festival catalogue, while Resul Pookutty had the honor of launching the festival edition of the Chalachitra Academy magazine.