Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Sunny Leone to make her Malayalam debut with web series ‘Pan Indian Sundari’

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 16, 2023 02:44 PM IST
Sunny Leone, Appani Sarath
Sunny Leone, Appani Sarath. Photo: Instagram/Appani Sarath
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Sunny Leone is making her Malayalam debut in the upcoming web series titled 'Pan Indian Sundari', distributed by HR OTT. Produced by Sreena Prathapan under the banner of HR Productions, the series is directed by Satheesh and written by Princy Denny and Lenin Johnny.

Pan Indian Sundari is touted as Malayalam cinema's first big-budget comedy action thriller series. The lead roles are played by Appani Sarath and Malavika, and the ensemble cast includes Manikuttan, Johny Antony, John Vijay, Bheeman Raghu, Sajitha Madathil, Kottayam Ramesh, Azeez Nedumangad, Hareesh Kanaran, and Noby Markose.

The series is set to be released in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Cinematographer Ravi Chandran is behind the camera, and the art direction is handled by Madhu Raghavan.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.