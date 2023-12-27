Mahesh Bhatt all praise for son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor, calls Animal an 'unapologetic cinematic journey’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was all praise for his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor who was recently seen in the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Animal’. He also called the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial an 'unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey' and said the film is a 'cinematic rarity that boldly defies mainstream norms.'

He also said Ranbir's performance not only adds depth to the character, but also makes the animal 'live, throb and pulse with the primal beat of life.' "In this unique Bollywood creature, Ranbir Kapoor’s performance doesn’t just add depth; it makes the animal live, throb, and pulse with the primal beat of life. Together, Vanga’s audacious filmmaking and Kapoor’s vitality offer an unprecedented and unapologetic cinematic journey," he wrote.

‘Animal’ also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. In the film, Ranvijay 'Vijay' Singh learns about an assassination attempt on his father and sets out to exact revenge. Though the film received flak for its misogynistic statements, it went on to become a blockbuster.

(With IANS inputs)