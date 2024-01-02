Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' is unstoppable, mints over Rs 625 crore worldwide

Hyderabad: 'Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire', which hit theatres on December 22 is having a dream run in the box office and is just Rs 25 crore short of beating the record set by Prabhas's previous film 'Baahubali 1'. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 625 crore worldwide.

Unsurprisingly, the Telugu version of the film has contributed the largest share of the total collections worldwide, followed by the Hindi dubbed version. Though the film faced a dip in collections in the second week, it picked up pace during the end of 2023. On Monday, actor Prabhas wished his fans a Happy New Year and thanked them for showering love on his latest release.

The film directed by Prashant Neel also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a prominent role. Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, 'Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire' follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar. Prabhas shared his New Year message on Instagram.

According to production banner Hombale Films, the movie earned Rs 178.7 crore on day one, registering the record for the best opening figures for any Indian title in 2023. Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy also round out the cast of the film, which was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.