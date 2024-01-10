Hit filmmaker Vinu passes away in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Malayali filmmaker Vinu who is best known for his collaboration with director Suresh passed away in Coimbatore on Wednesday morning. He was 69. The filmmaker, who had been suffering from abdominal-related ailments for some time now, was under treatment at a hospital in Coimbatore.

'Mangalam Veettil Manasesweri Gupta' featuring Vani Viswanath and Jayaram was the first film directed by the Vinu-Suresh combo. They later went on to direct 'Kusruthikaatu', with the screenplay written by J Pallassery.

'Kanichukulangarayil CBI', which featured Manoj K Jayan in the lead was the duo's last film together. The movie revolved around a murder that took place in Kanichulangara. Director Vinu's other noteworthy works include 'Ayushman Bhava' and 'Bharthavudyogam'. Vinu had also dubbed for the Assamese version of the film 'Meleparambil Aanveedu' directed by Rajasenan and featuring Jayaram in the lead.

Though Vinu is a native of Kozhikode, he moved to Coimbatore several years ago. The cremation is likely to be held on Wednesday evening. Director Suresh is expected to reach Coimbatore to attend the last rites.