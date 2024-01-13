Actor Radhika Apte, co-passengers trapped inside aerobridge for hours

Mumbai: Actor Radhika Apte, who is known for ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Parched’ found herself trapped in an aerobridge at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on the way to board her flight on Saturday morning. The actor took to social media to share the ordeal. According to her, she along with other co-passengers were forced to remain inside the aerobridge for hours. She also held the staff accountable for the incident.

The actor said elderly passengers and small babies were also trapped within the aerobridge.“I had to post this! Today morning I had a flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. But the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and locked it! The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors.”

She further mentioned: “The staff have absolutely no clue! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the chance and they are still waiting for a new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside.”

She added: “I managed to escape briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay :) now I’m locked inside and they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12 p.m. all locked in. No water, no loo. Thanks for the fun ride(sic),” she wrote.

(With IANS inputs)