Fans react as The Academy pays tribute to SRK and Kajol's 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna'

The Academy stirred excitement on its official Instagram page by sharing a clip of the iconic song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from the Bollywood classic 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.' Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the film holds a revered status in India and is considered a cultural phenomenon.

The Academy's post generated fervour on the internet, with comments ranging from expressions of The Academy members being SRK fans to recognizing Shah Rukh Khan as the biggest global artist. The caption accompanying the clip acknowledged the stars, stating, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' from 1995's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.'"

The online reactions to The Academy's post reflected emotional sentiments among fans. One comment encapsulated this by expressing, "The academy posting this makes me emotional. These two have contributed so much to Bollywood, and I look forward to the day that they are honoured as well!"

Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is a musical romance film that boasts an ensemble cast featuring not only Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol but also notable actors like Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi, and others. The film's enduring popularity is evident through such recognition by prestigious institutions like The Academy.