Barbenheimer charm: 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' sweep Critics Choice Awards

'Oppenheimer' led the Critics Choice Awards with eight wins, including 'Best Picture' and 'Best Director.' 'Barbie' followed with six victories. Emma Stone earned 'Best Actress' for 'Poor Things,' and Paul Giamatti secured 'Best Actor' for 'The Holdovers.' On the TV side, 'The Bear,' 'Succession,' and 'Beef' claimed multiple awards and 'Best Series' in their respective categories.

‘The Bear’ and ‘Beef’ each took home four awards, and 'Succession' landed three. Chelsea Handler hosted the Sunday night ceremony, broadcast live on the CW and held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. Harrison Ford accepted the Career Achievement Award, and America Ferrera was honoured with the SeeHer Award.

Here’s the list of winners:

Best Actor: Paul Giamatti for ‘The Holdovers’

Best Actress: Emma Stone for ‘Poor Things’

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. for ‘Oppenheimer’

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph for ‘The Holdovers’

Best Young Actor/Actress: Dominic Sessa for ‘The Holdovers’

Best Acting Ensemble: ‘Oppenheimer’

Best Director: Christopher Nolan for ‘Oppenheimer’

Best Original Screenplay: ‘Barbie’

Best Adapted Screenplay: ‘American Fiction’

Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema for ‘Oppenheimer’

Best Production Design: Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer for ‘Barbie’

Best Editing: Jennifer Lame for ‘Oppenheimer’

Best Costume Design: Jacqueline Durran for ‘Barbie’

Best Hair and Makeup: ‘Barbie’

Best Visual Effects: ‘Oppenheimer’

Best Comedy: ‘Barbie’

Best Animated Feature: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Best Foreign Language Film: ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Best Original Song: ‘I’m Just Ken’

Best Score: Ludwig Goransson for ‘Oppenheimer’

Television:

Best Drama Series: ‘Succession’

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin for ‘Succession’

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook for ‘Succession’

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup for ‘The Morning Show’

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki for ‘The Crown’

Best Comedy Series: ‘The Bear’

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White for ‘The Bear’

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri for ‘The Bear’

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach for ‘The Bear’

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Meryl Streep for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Best Limited Series: ‘Beef’

Best Movie Made for Television: Quiz Lady

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Steven Yeun for ‘Beef’

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ali Wong for ‘Beef’

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Jonathan Bailey for ‘Fellow Travelers’

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Maria Bello for ‘Beef’

Best Foreign Language Series: ‘Lupin’

Best Animated Series: ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’

Best Talk Show: ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

Best Comedy Special: John Mulaney for ‘Baby J’.

