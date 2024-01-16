75th Emmy Awards: 'Beef' wins Outstanding Limited Series, 'The Bear' beats 'Ted Lasso' to win Best Comedy

The 75th Emmy Awards got off to a grand start on Tuesday morning (IST) at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, where the best of television is being honoured. 'The Bear', revolving around a haute cuisine chef trying to turn around his family's Chicago sandwich shop, won the award for the Outstanding Comedy Series at this year's ceremony. Though two-time series winner 'Ted Lasso' received 21 nominations, including for Outstanding Comedy Series,' the series lost out to 'The Bear', which had also won at the Golden Globes in the same category.

This is Jesse Armstrong's fourth Emmy award for the same series till date. Photos | Imdb

'Succession' showrunner Jesse Armstrong bagged his first Emmy of the day for 'Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series' for his work in the episode 'Connor's Wedding' and the fourth in his career so far.

This win has earned Jesse the distinction of being the only writer to have won an Emmy for each of the four seasons of a drama series. 'Succession' director Mark Mylod won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Netflix series 'The Beef' bagged the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series award at the Emmys, while its lead actors Steven Yeun and Ali Wong followed up their Golden Globe win and earned the Outstanding Lead Actor and Lead Actress awards respectively in the Limited or Anthology Series categories.

Matthew Macfadyen rose to global fame after he played the role of Tom Wambsgans in 'Succession'. Photo | Imdb

Quinta Brunson of 'Abbot Elementary' took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Janine Teagues in the series, defeating the likes of Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Natasha Lyonne and Jenna Ortega.

'The Daily Show' hosted by Trevor Noah is a satirical news programme and talk show. Photo | Imdb

Jeremy Allen White won his first-ever Emmy nomination and win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy series for 'The Bear'. The actor who played chef Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in the popular comedy series is also a recipient of the Golden Globes.

Quinta Brunson won the Outstanding Actress Award in a comedy series for her role in 'Abbot Elementary'. Photos | Imdb

'The Daily Show', a popular satirical news programme and talk show hosted by Trevor Noah beat the likes of 'Last Week Tonight' with John Oliver. 'Late Night' with Seth Meyers, 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert and Saturday Night Live to win the Outstanding Talk Series award at the Emmys.

Several celebrities walked the red carpet in style at the 75th Emmy Awards, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Photos | Twitter (@TelevisionAcad)

Ayo Edebiri, American actor and writer, meanwhile, won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sydney Adamu in the comedy series 'The Bear'. Jennifer Coolidge, who was in the race for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as a rich, self-absorbed heiress in the dark comedy drama 'The White Lotus' bagged the award.

Beef is an American comedy-drama TV miniseries created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin. Photos | Imdb

Matthew Macfadyen, who won big at the Golden Globes last week, added another feather in his kitty by bagging the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama series for his role in 'Succession'. American actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, who is hosting the show, completed his Emmy Awards look by wearing a few beaded red lilies with his tuxedo.

Jason Bateman, Quinta Brunson, Stephen Colbert, Jon Cryer, Jodie Foster, Marla Gibbs, Jon Hamm, Taraji P Henson, Rob Mcelhenney, Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal and Hannah Waddingham will present the awards at the ceremony. Selena Gomez, Camilla Morone, Dominque Fishback, Elizabeth Debicki, Camila Morrone and Katherine Heigl made some stylish statements as they walked the red carpet at the awards ceremony.

HBO's 'Succession,' about the wealthy but miserable Roy family, is leading all nominees with 27 nods. Some awards watchers said 'Succession' also could sweep the four drama acting categories. Three 'Succession' actors - Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong - are competing against each other for best actor. That could pave the way for an upset by Pedro Pascal, star of dystopian video-game adaptation 'The Last of Us,' said Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. "He could benefit from a 'Succession' vote split."

Pascal, who is Chilean-American, would be the first Latino actor to win best actor in a drama. Amazon Freevee's "Jury Duty," about a real person who unwittingly takes part in a fake trial, also is in the mix.

Winners will be chosen by the roughly 20,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of the Television Academy. While the night could be a party for "Succession," Davis cautioned that such a large group can make for unpredictable results. "Anything can happen, and sometimes anarchy ensues, and we just get a crazy night," he said.