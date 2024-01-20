Bhagya Suresh wedding reception: From Mammootty to Tovino. Celebrities who graced the occasion in Kochi

The wedding reception of the newlywed couple Bhagya Suresh and Sreyas Mohan took place in Kochi on Friday. The event was a star-studded affair, with the who's who of the Malayalam entertainment industry in attendance. Bhagya Suresh wore a stylish white silver lehenga, while Sreyas looked gracious in a textured three piece suit.

Mollywood superstar Mammootty attended the ceremony accompanied by his wife Sulfath Kutty. His son and actor Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya were also present at the ceremony. Actors Sreenivasan, Siddique, Mukesh, Edavela Babu, Sai Kumar, Bindu Panicker, among others attended the function.

Scriptwriter S N Swami arrived at the function along with Suresh Krishna and Lal. Tovino and his wife Linda also graced the occasion with their son. Television star Muktha, Sandra Thomas, Namitha Pramod were also present.

Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya's wedding was also a star-studded event. It has been hailed as one of the biggest weddings in the Malayalam film industry. The couple tied the knot at the Guruvayoor temple. The function, which was held on Wednesday morning, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.