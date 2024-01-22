Actor Mohanlal, who had received an invite to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony held in Ayodhya, did not the attend the grand function on Monday. Sources close to the actor said Mohanlal could not attend the ceremony due to prior commitments. A bevy of Indian cinema stars, including Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi and couples Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, attended the function.

Filmmakers Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit Nene along with her husband Sriram Nene and producer Mahaveer Jain were part of the contingent from the Indian film industry who took part in the event.

Hema Malini, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Shankar Mahadevan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah, Vipul Shah, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Aadinath Mangeshkar, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam also attended the function.

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi was photographed disembarking from a chartered plane at the Ayodhya airport. He was accompanied by his wife Surekha and son, 'RRR' star Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan reached Ayodhya on Monday morning along with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. The screen icon was spotted interacting with Arun Govil, the actor who became a household name with the portrayal of Lord Ram in the 1987 TV serial 'Ramayan' at the venue. The Bachchans also met BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and industrialist Anil Ambani.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/fus6oiCJIG — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are currently shooting for their upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', extended their wishes on the occasion of the consecration ceremony in a video message on social media.

"Both of us wish you Jai Shri Ram! It's a big day for all devotees of Lord Ram across the world. After a wait of hundreds of years Ram Lalla is returning to his abode in a grand temple in Ayodhya. We wish you and your family on this pious day," Akshay said in the clip. Tiger Shroff said watching this day become a reality is a big deal.

The ceremony began at 12:20 pm, and concluded by 1 pm, following which, the Prime Minister addressed the gathering.