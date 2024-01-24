Dwayne Johnson confirms return to WWE, to take 'full ownership' of 'The Rock' tag

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has officially become a member of the board of directors for TKO. Established by parent company Endeavor following the UFC and WWE merger in September 2023, TKO now benefits from Johnson's extensive experience in live entertainment and sports. Reflecting on his family's legacy in wrestling, Johnson expressed humility and pride, acknowledging the contributions of his grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and his father, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson, to the history of the sport.

The deal also sees the star take "full ownership" of The Rock moniker, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He continued: "Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock', is not only unprecedented but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle.

"At my core, I'm a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game changing."

"I'm very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment - while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I've been there, I'm still there and this is for them."

Vince McMahon, who serves as executive chairman of the board at TKO, is "proud" to have 'The Rock' involved.

He added, "Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business like Rock. We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights."

The move comes amid rumours that 'The Rock' is preparing to return to the ring in the coming months to face his cousin and current world champion, Roman Reigns, in a dream match.

(With IANS inputs)